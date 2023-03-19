Quick Answer: No, Starfield is currently planned to be a single-player game with no confirmed multiplayer or online mode.

Starfield is the next highly anticipated RPG from Bethesda Softworks. The Fallout and Elder Scrolls creators are introducing a new experience, this time in space.

Historically, Bethesda’s RPGs are known for being brilliant single-player stories. They let the player become the most badass person in the universe through epic story-telling and action.

But the company has been known to break that mold in the past. Fallout 76 is a multiplayer experience, though you go at it alone. Elder Scrolls Online is an MMORPG, though another studio develops it.

So what about Starfield? Will it break the mold like Fallout 76 and feature a multiplayer experience?

Is Starfield multiplayer?

Short answer: No.

Sorry, but for now, the chances of seeing a Starfield multiplier option seem slim.

The game is listed on Steam as a “single-player game,” and there is no reason to believe it will require online connectivity.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard clarified in a Develop: Brighton interview that Starfield is indeed a single-player game, drawing from lessons learned with Fallout 76 and Elder Scrolls Online.

Although Howard’s comments date back to 2020, it’s doubtful that Bethesda’s position has changed. Starfield has always been about immersive storytelling at its core.

Interestingly, no information on Starfield multiplayer has emerged in subsequent reveals, indicating that the game will likely launch without multiplayer features.

That being said, even if Starfield’s release date arrives without multiplayer, it doesn’t rule out the possibility of future additions.

Bethesda has been known to introduce multiplayer functionality post-launch – so there’s no telling what might be in store for Starfield.

Starfield is set to release on September 6, 2023, and will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

