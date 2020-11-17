Don’t worry, it looks like Bethesda games won’t be Xbox exclusives after all

When Xbox purchased Bethesda and all of the studios it owned, we worried if that would make Bethesda games exclusive to the Xbox and PC. Well, we can probably let out a collective sigh of relief, as Xbox’s CFO gave a strong indication that PlayStation gamers won’t get left out of the fun.

While speaking at the Jeffries Interactive Entertainment Virtual Conference, CFO Tim Stuart let us know that Bethesda content will likely be coming to other platforms, like PlayStation or Nintendo. The exact words he used were “in the long run […] we don’t have intentions of just pulling all of Bethesda content out of Sony or Nintendo or otherwise,” while dropping some hints that there might be a staggered release schedule for future titles.

Yes, that means you might see Bethesda games released on Microsoft-owned platforms first, with a timed-release on other platforms. He also hinted that Xbox might offer higher-quality versions of the same games, or tweaked versions to run better on Xbox hardware.

While we’re glad to see that other platforms will still enjoy Bethesda content, we’ve got some misgivings about “higher-quality versions” or even to timed release schedules.

We’ve seen time and time again that the gaming community just gets further divided by timed releases, as games like Destiny and COD have different content depending on the system used. Hopefully, this is just early talk, and Xbox will see sense and release Bethesda games on all platforms at the same time in the future.

Would you like to see Bethesda games released to all platforms? Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: