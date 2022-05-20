The Fallout franchise is one of the most memorable franchises in the history of gaming. Bethesda took over the series in 2008 with Fallout 3, catapulting it into the limelight as one of the best RPG series ever. So, is the company working on Fallout 5?

Since Bethesda took over in 2008, it has delivered two main games in the series along with a few spinoff titles. Fallout 4 was the latest in the main series released back in 2015, and Fallout 76 launched in 2018 with a new multiplayer twist to the franchise.

At this point, it has been seven years since the release of the last main game, which is, coincidentally, the amount of time between Fallout 3 and Fallout 4. So, is Bethesda working on the next installment to the famed franchise?

Is Bethesda working on Fallout 5?

Short answer: No, at least not to the public’s knowledge

As of now, Bethesda has yet to announce anything about Fallout 5. The company is currently working on a new IP, Starfield, which is expected to come out in 2023.

And after that, we’ll likely see the next installment in the Elder Scrolls series before revisiting Fallout. There will likely be a few years before we see another main Fallout game from Bethesda.

In the meantime, some modders have taken it upon themselves to deliver some new Fallout content. Check out the trailer below:

Fallout London is an upcoming mod for Fallout 4 that takes the game to an entirely new setting.

The mod is still deep in the development stages, but the trailer shared by the modders is actually pretty impressive. You can keep up with the development of the mod on Twitter.

So for now, this is the closest thing to Fallout 5 that we have. Bethesda is likely pretty busy working on Starfield and Elder Scrolls 6 will likely be next in line. With that timeline, it will likely be at least 2025 before we get Fallout 5.

