Does Fallout 5 have a release date?

The Fallout franchise is what helped catapult Bethesda to the precipice of video game companies. 2008’s Fallout 3 and 2015’s Fallout 4 are some of the most highly rated RPGs of the last couple of decades. So when can we expect Bethesda to release Fallout 5?

Of course, Bethesda is pretty busy with tons of different projects. The company is currently working on a new IP, Starfield, that is set to come out sometime in 2023. And fans of the Elder Scrolls series have been waiting for the company to release a sequel to Skyrim for the last 10 years.

So what does all of that mean for Fallout? Is there a release date for Fallout 5? Is Bethesda even working on the game yet?

Short answer: Nope.

Not only does Fallout 5 not have a release date yet, but the company hasn’t even announced that it’s working on the game yet.

As we said earlier, Bethesda is pretty busy with other projects. The company’s newest IP, Starfield, is currently in the works and has a release date of sometime in 2023.

And after that, Bethesda will presumably be working on Elder Scrolls 6 to finally give Elder Scrolls fans the sequel to Skyrim that we have been waiting more than a decade for.

Chances are, we won’t get any sort of release date for Fallout 5 until Bethesda has made more progress in those two games. And looking at that timeline, it will likely be at least 2025 before the next Fallout game comes out.

In the meantime, you’ll have to make do with Fallout 76 or Fallout 4. Interestingly, there’s a new Fallout 4 mod in the works, called Fallout London.

While not a new game, the DLC-like mod does take the franchise to a brand new setting for the first time. You can keep up with the mod on the modder’s Twitter page.

