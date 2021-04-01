16 backwards compatible games are now on Xbox Cloud Gaming, including Fallout: New Vegas

Microsoft has announced that 16 of its backwards compatible Xbox titles are coming to the Xbox Cloud Gaming service (previously called xCloud), and the list includes some absolute classics. This comes as part of the company’s attempt to make the Xbox Game Pass service, which includes access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, a staple in next-gen gaming.

Backwards compatibility has been a massive priority for the people at Xbox. The Xbox Series X|S has incredible backwards compatibility. Adding these features to the gaming giant’s Cloud Gaming service will help more players experience these titles in a new way.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is still in beta, and you must have an active Xbox Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate subscription in order to access Cloud Gaming.

Backwards compatible games now on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Double Dragon Neon

Fable II

Fallout: New Vegas

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Jetpac Refuelled (touch controls enabled) Kameo

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Viva Piñata (touch controls enabled)

Viva Piñata: TIP (touch controls enabled)

The list includes some really great games

Image: Bethesda

This addition to the Cloud Gaming service from Microsoft is absolutely amazing. Included in this list is one of my personal favorite RPGs from my childhood, Fable 2. Fable 2 takes place 500 years after the original in the world of Albion. Interact with and shape the world of Albion as you explore its vast, colonial landscapes. Every decision you make will shape the world around you, as you decide Albion’s destiny.

Also making its way to Cloud Gaming is one of Xbox’s most popular shooter franchises. If you haven’t gotten your hands on the latest Gears of War title Gears 5, then this is a great opportunity to go back and give a few of the franchise’s most popular titles for free. Even if you have already played Gears 5, you are now able to go back and relive the story’s of Gears of War 2, Gears of War 3, and Gears of War: Justice on the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform.

Microsoft has also surprised with a few games from one of the best studios ever to produce RPG titles. Maybe having something to do with the recent acquisition of the studio, Microsoft has added a few titles from Bethesda to the mix of Cloud Gaming games. Two titles from the popular Elder Scrolls franchise, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion have made their way to the service. Explore the wild world in Tamriel in these two critically acclaimed titles from the Elder Scrolls franchise.

Maybe the most exciting addition to the Xbox Cloud Gaming service is Fallout: New Vegas. The Fallout series has been a fan favorite from Bethesda for years, and Fallout: New Vegas is one of the most popular titles from the series. This 2010 title from Obsidian Entertainment is a post-apocalyptic shooter set in the deserts of Las Vegas. You’ll find yourself in the middle of a war of factions as you try to survive the nuclear wasteland that has become the world.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.