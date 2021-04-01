Microsoft is pulling the plug on its Cortana app for iOS and Android

Microsoft is shutting down its Cortona mobile app for iOS and Android today and ending any third-party support for Cortana skills. It was inevitable, but hey, we all knew this day would eventually come.

For those of you who never had the privilege of giving the app a shot, Cortana was basically Microsoft’s take on Siri or Alexa. You could have it answer questions and perform small tasks. Microsoft launched the app back in November of 2018, but apparently, it never picked up a steady user base.

As of March 31, 2021, the Cortana content you created–such as reminders and lists–will no longer function in the Cortana mobile app, but can still be accessed through Cortana in Windows. Also, Cortana reminders, lists, and tasks are automatically synced to the Microsoft To Do app, which you can download to your phone for free. After March 31, 2021, the Cortana mobile app on your phone will no longer be supported.

So what happens now? The company says it would be shifting toward a “transformational AI-powered assistant experience” in its Microsoft 365 apps. So if you’re someone who relied heavily on Cortana’s abilities, you can find the voice-powered assistant there.

If you don’t plan on taking advantage of Cortana in any of Microsoft’s 365 apps, Cortana reminders, lists, and tasks are automatically synced to the Microsoft To Do app, which is available as a free download.

