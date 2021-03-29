The shipping boat that was stuck in the Suez Canal made its way to Microsoft Flight Simulator

By now you’ve surely seen the memes surrounding the giant shipping boat, the Ever Given, that has been stuck in the Suez Canal for five days now. Well now, thanks to an add-on, users can see the stuck ship in Microsoft Flight Simulator. That’s right, you can now go fly around the canal in your Cessna and see the meme-worthy ship yourself.

Mat Veloso, a technical adviser at Microsoft, shared a video on Twitter that was originally recorded by TikTok user donut_enforcement. In the video, we can hear the gamer as they fly over the Suez Canal and approach the immovable ship. The pilot can be heard saying, “If you look on your left, we will see the Suez canal. This is where most of our world trade and cargo ships come through. (…) Oh geez. It appears they have a big problem,” before circling around to take a closer look.

Cargo ship stuck in Microsoft Flight Simulator pic.twitter.com/SczumWI5mD — Mat Velloso (@matvelloso) March 28, 2021

The ship is not found in the base game of Microsoft Flight Simulator. While the game does use GPS technology to build the world, its data is not updated every day. Users who are interested in seeing the ship for themselves will have to download an add-on, found here.

The ship has been stuck in the Suez Canal for 5 days now (Update: It’s now free). While it has certainly given us a great deal of entertainment in the form of some hilarious memes, if the ship was stuck for much longer, we would certainly begin to feel the effects of the disaster.

