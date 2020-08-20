Microsoft Flight Simulator is gorgeous, but these glitches are something else

Microsoft Flight Simulator is now out and people wasted no time hopping in a plane and exploring the world. While there are plenty of wonders to explore for yourself, there’s also a lot of oddities out there.

Because this game is from Microsoft, it uses Bing Maps to create most of the world in the game. While that means you get some realistic looks at some really cool places, it also means you get your fair share of glitches and unexplainable phenomena.

We’ve been scouring Twitter for some of our favorites, so make sure to check them out below!

Some of the best and weirdest things in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Something is off with Jacksonville’s stadium, but I can’t. quite. put. my. finger. on it.

Flight simulator absolutely nailed TIAA bank field pic.twitter.com/YlLSzMOd7p — frank (@617via904) August 18, 2020

There’s something evil happening in Australia

In Microsoft Flight Simulator a bizarrely eldritch, impossibly narrow skyscraper pierces the skies of Melbourne's North like a suburban Australian version of Half-Life 2's Citadel, and I am -all for it- pic.twitter.com/6AH4xgIAWg — Alexander Muscat (@alexandermuscat) August 19, 2020

This shouldn’t surprise anyone

people are gathering at Epstein's island in Microsoft Flight Simulator and solving this case ourselves pic.twitter.com/r9bUFXYojA — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 19, 2020

Nature is healing

People weren't lying about Flight Simulator 2020 Being impressive, this is exactly what Bergen looks like, EXACTLY. pic.twitter.com/kTFzMriO7n — Mikael Privatby 🐈 (@mikaeltja) August 19, 2020

The Washington Monument is looking fresh these days

Can't stop laughing at this flight simulator in DC. pic.twitter.com/VeabjsQCaH — Danielle Alberti (@DanielleAlberti) August 19, 2020

Just cars doing completely normal car things

Microsoft Flight Simulator AI includes traffic patterns, but gets confused sometimes about where to put the cars vertically. People commenting on thallada's video have pointed out this is a building in Boston that normally has a road tunneling through it.https://t.co/OK05VPSg3e pic.twitter.com/Qt0etkGChq — Janelle Shane (@JanelleCShane) August 20, 2020

Buckingham Palace is now a place for real business™

The 2020 version of Microsoft Flight Simulator "assumes" textures of real life buildings to save memory, and has decided to replace Buckingham Palace with a block of flats! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ycaw5qmANK — Larry Bundy Jr (@LarryBundyJr) August 19, 2020

A total normal bridge in its natural habitat

The scariest bridge in Microsoft Flight Simulator is this one in Portland that's just a solid wall with trucks glued on the sides. pic.twitter.com/09Vouyyn5q — Hayden Dingman (@haydencd) August 19, 2020

This isn’t a fail, but how cool is this?!

This is Hurricane Genevieve in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Props to @AceProGamer123 for linking a clip to this, which you can find here! https://t.co/fTSv7LgClT pic.twitter.com/0QFTM3ahZU — 天の川 #PositivityMafia (@ReallyMilkkyWay) August 19, 2020

The North remembers…

"Found the Wall In the North." – reddit user ringoron9 Others agree: Microsoft Flight Simulator can't even with Greenlandhttps://t.co/xd0e1E0zbv pic.twitter.com/g9aIRkesBc — Janelle Shane (@JanelleCShane) August 20, 2020

Another stadium that seems just a little…off

Tottenham fans always say the @Arsenal Emirates stadium is like a library, and now Microsoft has turned it into one in Flight Simulator😂 pic.twitter.com/pxv6wVwJDR — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 20, 2020

And finally, let’s just take a moment to remember the roots of Flight Simulator

From this to Flight Simulator 2020 👀 pic.twitter.com/CRE3M3Z5NQ — TTT_Esport (@TTT_Esport) August 20, 2020

There you have it, some of the… odd things players are currently finding in Microsoft Flight Simulator. The game is available on PC and is still slated for an Xbox release at some point.

What do you think? Are you playing Microsoft Flight Simulator? Have you discovered anything interesting? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.