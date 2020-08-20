Connect with us

Microsoft Flight Simulator is gorgeous, but these glitches are something else

Is the game a simulation or are WE the one in a simulation?

microsoft flight simulator 2020
Image: Microsoft

Microsoft Flight Simulator is now out and people wasted no time hopping in a plane and exploring the world. While there are plenty of wonders to explore for yourself, there’s also a lot of oddities out there.

Because this game is from Microsoft, it uses Bing Maps to create most of the world in the game. While that means you get some realistic looks at some really cool places, it also means you get your fair share of glitches and unexplainable phenomena.

We’ve been scouring Twitter for some of our favorites, so make sure to check them out below!

Some of the best and weirdest things in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Something is off with Jacksonville’s stadium, but I can’t. quite. put. my. finger. on it.

There’s something evil happening in Australia

This shouldn’t surprise anyone

Nature is healing

The Washington Monument is looking fresh these days

Just cars doing completely normal car things

Buckingham Palace is now a place for real business™

A total normal bridge in its natural habitat

This isn’t a fail, but how cool is this?!

The North remembers…

Another stadium that seems just a little…off

And finally, let’s just take a moment to remember the roots of Flight Simulator

There you have it, some of the… odd things players are currently finding in Microsoft Flight Simulator. The game is available on PC and is still slated for an Xbox release at some point.

What do you think? Are you playing Microsoft Flight Simulator? Have you discovered anything interesting? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

