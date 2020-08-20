People are listing iPhones on eBay with Fortnite installed for as high as $10,000

eBay resellers are complete savages. Since Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store last week, resellers are flocking to eBay, listing iPhones with Fortnite installed with prices as high as $10,000. Yup, ten-fucking-thousand dollars.

If you haven’t been keeping up, Epic Games tried to pull a fast one on Apple by dropping the price of V-Bucks (the game’s in-game currency that can be purchased with real money), but users had to spend real money in the app vs. going through Apple’s payment system. This goes against Apple’s App Store guidelines. In turn, Apple booted Fortnite from the App Store.

Now, eBay resellers are taking this opportunity to list iPhones with Fortnite, hoping to make a quick buck. So now, if you search eBay for “iPhone Fortnite installed” or “Fortnite iPhone,” the site returns listings with some insane results. Don’t believe us? Click this link right here and see for yourself. I’ll wait.

The highest price we found was for this listing, an iPhone XR with Fortnite installed for $10,000. As expected, there are currently no bids or offers at the time of writing. Glad to see everyone is on the same page here.

Now, keep in mind, Fortnite is free-to-play. Meaning, it’s absolutely free to download and it doesn’t cost you a damn thing to play. But don’t tell these eBay sellers that, or the fact that folks can download the game again if they previously had it installed on their device. Not to mention, if people REALLY need to play the game, they can always play it on other consoles like the Switch, PC, Xbox One, and the PS4.

If you’re reading this, please don’t entertain these offers. There are better things you can spend your money on. Or better yet, take a break from the damn game altogether. Go outside. Interact with your friends in real life. Exercise or do whatever it takes to get your mind off this damn game. But please, don’t spend money on an iPhone for the sole reason of it having Fortnite installed on it. Trust me; everything will be fine.

Please tell me you’re not entertaining any of these offers, right? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

