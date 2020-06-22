Epic Games quietly removed all police cars from Fortnite

Many video game companies have been using current events regarding George Floyd and police brutality to support movements like Black Lives Matter. From Call of Duty to GTA Online, splash screens and calls-to-action have been popping up on many big games.

It seems Epic Games has taken similar actions with its hit title Fortnite but is going about it in a much more subtle manner. If you drop into a game of Fortnite now, you’ll notice that there are no police cars anywhere on the map. These police cars used to liter the map, but are now completely absent. The removal comes at the same time as a huge map change during Season 3 (Chapter 2) of the game, where much of the map is now underwater.

If you head over to the Creative Mode of Fortnite, police cars have also been removed, showing that this is more than just a coincidence. According to a source from the Wall Street Journal, the company isn’t trying to make a political statement with the change, but instead wants to be “sensitive about the issues” its players are dealing with.

With the current map in Fortnite, land vehicles don’t play a huge role, but as the water recedes, it has been hinted that land vehicles will play a bigger role again. It’s possible that – if cop cars were designed to be driven later in the season – Epic didn’t want players driving (and shooting) from police cars.

