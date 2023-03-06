First-person mode could finally be coming to Fortnite

The next season of Epic Game’s popular battle royale Fortnite is coming as early as this week (March 3), and it looks like it could finally add a first-person mode to the game.

According to a new rumor from HYPEX, a known Fortnite content leaker, the first-person mode is coming with the Season 2 update that’s on its way.

The current season, Season 1 of Chapter 4, comes to an end on March 8. While it’s unclear exactly when the next season will start, March 9 or shortly after is when we expect to see the update.

First-person mode is something that many have been speculating about in Fortnite for a while. The game already features a few guns that shift to a first-person perspective when players aim down sights.

And the game has been known to throw some major changes in with its updates. It added a no-build mode in March of last year, completely changing the way the game was played.

Just like no-build mode, the first-person mode will likely be an option that gamers can choose instead of changing the game entirely. You’ll likely still have the classic third-person mode that catapulted Fortnite to legendary status in gaming.

But the new mode will provide an all-new way to enjoy the game. The reason Fortnite continues to thrive six years after it came out is thanks to constant updates and improvements.

Changes like this one are what continue to bring players back to Fortnite. I look forward to trying out first-person mode when it comes out.

