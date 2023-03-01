Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for March 2023

With spring right around the corner, it’s time for a brand new batch of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold subscribers in March.

Just like every month, Xbox is offering free games for Gold subscribers. This month, the platform offers three free games, an upgrade from the last couple of months.

Anyone who has an Xbox Live Gold subscription gets access to these free games every month. Remember, if you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you get Xbox Live Gold as an included benefit.

So let’s see what’s up for grabs this month.

Free Games with Gold for March 2023

Xbox kicks off March’s free Games with Gold with Trüberbrook. Trüberbrook lets gamers explore 1960s Germany in a Sci-Fi mystery filled with mad scientists, reality rifts, and trippy visuals.

Next, we get Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection. Sudden Strike 4 is a World War II-based RTS game.

You can command forces across various historical battlefields in single-player or multiplayer. Plus, the Complete Collection comes with all five of the game’s DLCs.

Finally, Lamentum rounds out March’s free Games with Gold. This mysterious horror title follows young Victor Hartwell on a quest to save his wife. You’ll encounter terrifying creatures and shrouded mysteries in this unique title.

Check out all three titles and their availability dates below:

Trüberbrook ($29.99 ERP) – Available March 1 to 31

($29.99 ERP) – Available March 1 to 31 Sudden Strike 4 – Complete Collection ($39.99 ERP) – Available March 1 to March 31

($39.99 ERP) – Available March 1 to March 31 Lamentum ($15.99 ERP) – Available March 16 to April 15

That covers March’s free Games with Gold for Xbox gamers. While it’s not as exciting as the four free games we used to get every month, it’s better than last month’s two games.

Remember, anyone who has an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can snag these games for free over the course of the month.

