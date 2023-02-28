Razer’s new DeathAdder V3 mouse is lightweight and affordable

In the market for a new gaming mouse but don’t want to break the bank? Razer’s new $69 DeathAdder V3 is definitely worth checking out.

Weighing only 59 grams, the DeathAdder V3 features a minimalist design. That means you get your two main mouse buttons, a scroll wheel, and two side buttons.

Of course, this mouse might not be great for certain game genres, like MMOs. But if you mainly play shooters and games that don’t feature a ton of abilities, the DeathAdder V3 looks great.

To keep prices low, Razer’s latest mouse doesn’t include any RGB, and it only comes in a wired version. That differs from last year’s V3 Pro, which is wireless.

Ultimately, if you prefer a more basic mouse design and value a lightweight mouse, the DeathAdder V3 should fit your needs nicely. You can snag it from Razer, Amazon, and Best Buy.

