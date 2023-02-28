Connect with us

Razer’s new DeathAdder V3 mouse is lightweight and affordable

At only $69 and 59 grams, Razer is keeping things simple with its latest gaming mouse.
razer deathadder v3 gaming mouse
Image: KnowTechie

In the market for a new gaming mouse but don’t want to break the bank? Razer’s new $69 DeathAdder V3 is definitely worth checking out.

Weighing only 59 grams, the DeathAdder V3 features a minimalist design. That means you get your two main mouse buttons, a scroll wheel, and two side buttons.

Of course, this mouse might not be great for certain game genres, like MMOs. But if you mainly play shooters and games that don’t feature a ton of abilities, the DeathAdder V3 looks great.

gaming mouse on black background
Image: Razer

To keep prices low, Razer’s latest mouse doesn’t include any RGB, and it only comes in a wired version. That differs from last year’s V3 Pro, which is wireless.

streaming platforms on tv

Prefer Logitech products?

If you are a Logitech fan in the market for an awesome gaming mouse, look no further than the G502.

Our loveletter to the Logitech G502 Hero

Ultimately, if you prefer a more basic mouse design and value a lightweight mouse, the DeathAdder V3 should fit your needs nicely. You can snag it from Razer, Amazon, and Best Buy.

Razer DeathAdder V3 gaming mouse
Razer DeathAdder V3 gaming mouse

The Razer DeathAdder V3 gaming mouse is a no-frills option that won't break the bank.

Pros:
  • Affordable
  • Lightweight
  • Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor
Cons:
  • Not everyone prefers a wired mouse
Check Availability
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

More in #GameTechie