New Razer Viper Mini SE mouse takes lightweight to a new level

For many PC gamers, a lightweight mouse is the most important thing in your setup. Razer knows its customers and is delivering its lightest gaming mouse ever, the Viper Mini SE.

The Viper Mini SE is an incredible light gaming mouse that takes a common concept to a new level. The lightest mouse in Razer’s lineup, the Viper Mini SE comes in at just 49 grams.

One of the primary ways that gaming mouse manufacturers reduce weight in their mice is with the honeycombing method. The mice will have small holes drilled everywhere around the palm rest to eliminate some material.

Razer’s Viper Mini SE uses a similar concept, though the drilled holes are much larger, theoretically reducing the weight even more than others.

The mouse uses a magnesium alloy chassis, which Razer says offers enough durability to keep it together while maintaining its light weight.

When you look at this mouse, it might raise some durability concerns. After all, it doesn’t look like much material keeps the mouse together.

Fortunately, Razer is offering a three-year warranty covering the mouse. That’s more than any other product in Razer’s lineup, so the company is obviously confident in the Viper Mini SE’s build.

This new mouse is available from Razer starting on February 11. You will have to fork over some dough. The Viper Mini SE will sell for $279.99.

