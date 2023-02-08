The SteelSeries Aerox 5 is the perfect all-in-one mouse

KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale

After using dozens of mice over the last decade, I finally found the best mouse for me: the SteelSeries Aerox 5.

The Aerox 5 is the perfect combination of utility with additional inputs and lightweight performance for quick action. Even better? It’s available in wired and wireless options.

I’ve used this mouse over various games, including MMOs like Elder Scrolls Online, single-player games like Pathfinder Kingmaker and XCOM 2, and even multiplayer PvP titles like Escape from Tarkov and Age of Empires.

And I’ve found that the Aerox 5 offers the perfect balance to easily go from game to game. Let me explain.

The Aerox 5 is all about versatility

To be perfectly clear, the Aerox 5 isn’t technically the best in any category. It’s not the most lightweight mouse on the market, and it doesn’t have the most buttons.

But it offers a great balance and form factor that feels really nice in my hands. It has a few extra buttons and a honeycomb design that helps to cut down on the weight.

Not long ago, Josiah wrote his love letter to the Logitech G502 Hero. The Hero was my go-to option for years, but it always had one major problem: weight.

Image: KnowTechie

The Aerox 5 weighs just 74g, about 40 grams lighter than the G502. Plus, you still get a few extra button options that are great for games where you need tons of keybinds.

Again, if you’re someone who only plays MMOs or only plays first-person shooters, there are probably better options out there.

But if you’re looking to move from game to game with relative ease and excel in them all, check out the Aerox 5.

