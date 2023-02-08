#GameTechie
The SteelSeries Aerox 5 is the perfect all-in-one mouse
Easily hop into any PC game with the Aerox 5.
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale
After using dozens of mice over the last decade, I finally found the best mouse for me: the SteelSeries Aerox 5.
The Aerox 5 is the perfect combination of utility with additional inputs and lightweight performance for quick action. Even better? It’s available in wired and wireless options.
I’ve used this mouse over various games, including MMOs like Elder Scrolls Online, single-player games like Pathfinder Kingmaker and XCOM 2, and even multiplayer PvP titles like Escape from Tarkov and Age of Empires.
And I’ve found that the Aerox 5 offers the perfect balance to easily go from game to game. Let me explain.
The Aerox 5 is all about versatility
To be perfectly clear, the Aerox 5 isn’t technically the best in any category. It’s not the most lightweight mouse on the market, and it doesn’t have the most buttons.
But it offers a great balance and form factor that feels really nice in my hands. It has a few extra buttons and a honeycomb design that helps to cut down on the weight.
Not long ago, Josiah wrote his love letter to the Logitech G502 Hero. The Hero was my go-to option for years, but it always had one major problem: weight.
The Aerox 5 weighs just 74g, about 40 grams lighter than the G502. Plus, you still get a few extra button options that are great for games where you need tons of keybinds.
Again, if you’re someone who only plays MMOs or only plays first-person shooters, there are probably better options out there.
But if you’re looking to move from game to game with relative ease and excel in them all, check out the Aerox 5.
Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Review: Alienware 720M wireless gaming mouse
- Review: ROCCAT Kone XP gaming mouse
- The best gaming keyboards (2023)
- The best mechanical keyboards (2023)
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.