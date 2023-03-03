Travelers: Throw this $20 Logitech mouse in your carry-on bag

If you travel and lug your laptop around a lot, having a dependable, affordable mouse can be a huge help.

Traveling isn’t always kind to your tech products, and who hasn’t forgotten something random in their hotel room or Airbnb?

The Logitech M310 wireless mouse isn’t going to win any awards, but it is a dependable ambidextrous mouse that only asks for $20 out of your wallet.

And at that price point, you’re not going to feel terrible if you end up misplacing it on your journey.

Logitech - M310 Wireless Optical Ambidextrous Mouse $20 The Logitech M310 wireless mouse is a no-frills, dependable option, that should last 18 months before needing a battery replacement.

So, what kind of features do you get with the Logitech M310 mouse?

Well, not a lot, honestly, but that’s ok. This mouse is meant for people looking for a dependable mouse that doesn’t break the bank.

Its replaceable battery will last for approximately 18 months, and the mouse buttons are quiet when clicking on things.

That’s great for the office or for people that get annoyed with the overly loud clicks of some other mice in this price range.

It uses a tiny WiFi dongle for connectivity, and its low profile means it won’t get hung on anything while you move your laptop around.

Logitech’s M310 wireless mouse is available at Best Buy right now for only $20.

Who is it good for?: The M310 is perfect for travelers and anyone in the market looking for a dependable backup or main mouse. Pros: Affordable at $20

Lightweight

Quiet clicks

Long battery life (18 months)

