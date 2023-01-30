Here are your free Xbox Games with Gold for February 2023

As we roll into February, it’s time for another subpar offering of free Games with Gold for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

Every month, Xbox gives away a handful of games to Gold subscribers. You used to get four games every month, but Xbox stopped offering the two Xbox 360 classics that it used to offer.

And just as PlayStation began to ramp up its free game offerings for PlayStation Plus, Xbox’s free monthly games have declined in recent months. Still, they’re free games that you should at least try out if you have Xbox Live Gold.

Remember, anyone with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets Xbox live Gold for free. So let’s see what’s up for grabs in February.

Free Games with Gold for February 2023

First up for grabs this month is For the King. For the King is a single-player or co-op story of mystery and vengeance.

The king is dead, and it’s up to you to learn why. Participate in turn-based battles as you fight and explore to find out the mystery behind the King’s untimely demise.

Guts N Goals is the second freebie for Xbox Games with Gold in February. This is an arcade-style take on the world’s most popular game.

Play soccer with a twist that lets you beat up your friends and participate in all-out brawls as you try to score goals. There are no penalties in Guts N Goals, so do whatever it takes to win.

Check out both titles and their availability dates below:

For the King ($24.99 ERP) – Available February 1 to 28

($24.99 ERP) – Available February 1 to 28 Guts N Goals ($14.99 ERP) – Available February 16 to March 15

That does it for February’s free Xbox Games with Gold. It’s disappointing not to see four free games every month anymore, but free is still free.

These two offerings from Xbox look like they could be fun, and they’re worth trying out if you have Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

