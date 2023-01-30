Amazon is giving Tomb Raider its own TV show

Amazon is reportedly in the early stages of developing a Tomb Raider TV show for its streaming service, Prime Video.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the popular video game series is currently being turned into a TV show.

Amazon is also publishing the next Tomb Raider video game under its Amazon Games platform.

At the helm of the upcoming show is Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Waller-Bridge gained recent notoriety for her Emmy award-winning work on the Amazon-co-produced Fleabag.

Waller-Bridge created and starred in Fleabag, but that doesn’t look like the plan for the Tomb Raider series.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Waller-Bridge would write the script and executive produce the show. But she won’t play the main character.

The Tomb Raider show is reportedly still in the early days of development. There’s no word on a cast or when we can expect to see the show.

Tomb Raider has seen its fair share of adaptations since the original game came out in 1996. There were two movies in the early 2000s starring Angelina Jolie and another in 2018 with Alicia Vikander playing the protagonist.

There have been several games and even a Netflix anime series in the works. But this will be the first live-action project that brings the franchise to the small screen.

Tomb Raider joins a long list of video games that are getting their own show soon. I can’t wait to see what Amazon has in store with this one.

