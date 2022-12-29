Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for January 2023

As the year draws to a close, it’s time for another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Every month, active PlayStation Plus members of all tiers get access to a list of free games that they can claim throughout the month.

January brings three games for gamers, including a popular AAA RPG from just a few years ago.

Anyone with a PlayStation Plus subscription can claim these games starting on January 3. So let’s see what’s up for grabs.

Free PlayStation Plus games for January

January starts with Sony hooking up PlayStation Plus subscribers with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order places you in control of a young padawan who survived the purge of Order 66. You’ll have to fight to stay ahead of the evil Empire, using your Jedi training to help you along the way.

Next up for grabs in January is Fallout 76. Bethesda’s first foray into multiplayer Fallout, this game places you in a world ravished by nuclear war alongside other survivors.

It features all the quests, building, and exploration we know and love from the Fallout franchise.

Finally, you can snag the exploration platformer Axiom Verge 2 for free with PlayStation Plus in January.

Axiom Verge 2 introduces brand new characters and gameplay alongside an alternate, Earth-like world. Explore the vast world as you hack and slash your way through this traditional platformer.

Take advantage of PlayStation Plus deals

Image: Sony

That does it for this month’s free PlayStation Plus games. Remember, all you need is a PlayStation Plus Essentials subscription to snag these free games.

The games will go up for grabs on January 3 and will be available to claim for around a month. You also still have until January 2 to snag last month’s free PlayStation Plus games.

Once you claim these games, they’re yours forever as long as you have an active PlayStation Plus account. So don’t miss out on what Sony is offering up this month.

