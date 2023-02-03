PS5 owners have until May 9 to claim these 19 free PS Plus games

Sony offers a promotion to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5 called the PS Plus Collection that offers access to 19 PS4 games for free via backward compatibility.

Earlier this week, the company revealed that the PlayStation Plus Collection promotion would go away on May 9. But don’t worry. You can still download the games to play as long as you have a PlayStation Plus subscription.

The PS Plus Collection includes some pretty sweet free PS4 games that you’ll want to try out. Classics like Batman: Arkham Knight, Days Gone, Fallout 4, and more are included. Here’s the full list:

To be clear, you will still be able to access some of those games after May 9 if you subscribe to PS Plus Extra or Premium. Those titles are noted with a “*” in the list above.

But the PS Plus Collection is available to all PS Plus subscribers, even the Essential tier. That’s the promotion that goes away on May 9.

So if you subscribe to PS Plus, claim all these free games while you still can. Once you claim them, they’ll be yours to play forever as long as your PS Plus subscription is active.

But if you don’t claim them before May 9, you’ll miss out on some great free games.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.