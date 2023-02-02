Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for February 2023

With February here, PlayStation is back with another batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

If you have a PlayStation Plus subscription, you get a batch of three or four games free every month. The games are free to you no matter which PlayStation Plus tier you subscribe to.

In February, PlayStation is offering up three free games and one free expansion for one of the most popular FPS titles available.

These games will be free to snag for any PlayStation Plus subscriber starting on February 7. So let’s see what’s up for grabs.

Free PlayStation Plus games for February

First up on the list is Evil Dead: The Game.

Join Ash Williams and his friends from the Evil Dead franchise to fight against evil in this co-op PVP experience. Or become the Kandarian Demon and hunt down Ash and friends before they hunt you.

Olli Olli World is a unique skateboarding game that reminds us of some old-school platformers. Trick and grind your way through wacky worlds and unique obstacles.

Destiny 2 fans will PlayStation Plus this month, as the service is giving away the Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion.

Players get to explore Europa, try a new element called Stasis, and collect new exotic armor and weapons for the fight ahead.

And finally up for grabs this month is Mafia: The Definitive Edition. This remake of the 2002 classic sees an ex-taxi driver, Tommy Angelo, thrust into the world of organized crime.

Get your free PlayStation Plus games now

That does it for the free games with PlayStation Plus for February 2023. All of these games are available on PS4 and PS5. Mafia: The Definitive Edition is a PS4 title but is available via backward compatibility.

You will be able to claim these games starting on February 7. As a reminder, you’ll have until February 6 to snag all of January’s free games.

Once you claim these games, you can play them forever as long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

