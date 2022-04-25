New PlayStation Plus: Pricing, features, release date, and more

PlayStation recently announced plans to revamp its PlayStation Plus subscription service. To try and compete more with Xbox Game Pass, Sony has decided to merge its PlayStation Plus subscription with PlayStation Now.

Originally known as Spartacus, Sony announced plans for the new service in March. The company will combine its two existing services into one to, hopefully, provide a more substantial gaming experience for PS4 and PS5 gamers.

This time around, Sony has opted for a three-tiered subscription list that offers different services based on how much you are willing to pay.

So, what does that mean for the monthly cost of the new PlayStation Plus, and what are the differences between the tiers being offered?

How much is the new PlayStation Plus subscription?

The new PlayStation Plus will have three different subscription options. The price of the tiers is as follows:

PlayStation Plus Essential – $9.99 per month

– $9.99 per month Plus Extra – $14.99 per month

– $14.99 per month Plus Premium – $17.99 per month

If you are not in the US, you can find a full list of prices in other markets on Sony’s website. To learn about what is available in each tier, continue reading.

What is included in each PlayStation Plus tier?

Screenshot: Sony

PlayStation Plus Essential will be the same as the original current PlayStation Plus subscription. You will get a few free games every month, exclusive discounts, and access to online multiplayer play. You will also get cloud storage for saved games.

Screenshot: Sony

PlayStation Plus Extra gives you the same benefits as the previous tier, plus access to a library of over 400 PS4 and PS5 games that you can download and play. It will be both first-party titles and popular third-party games.

Screenshot: Sony

PlayStation Plus Premium offers the same benefits as the previous tiers plus a few more. The Premium tier unlocks an additional 340 PS3, PS2, and PSP games.

The third tier also includes the ability to stream many of those games on your PS4, PS5, or even PC. And as an additional benefit, PlayStation Plus Premium will also give gamers the ability to try out demos of newly released PlayStation games.

When does the new PlayStation Plus release?

Screenshot: Sony

The most recent update from Sony shares the official release date of the new PlayStation Plus service. The company plans to stagger the release of the updated service based on region.

Users in Asian markets (excluding Japan) will get first dibs with the service launching on May 23. Then, Japan gets its chance at the service a week later on June 1.

PlayStation gamers in the Americas can sign up for the new PlayStation Plus service starting on June 13. And finally, European markets will have access to the new PlayStation Plus starting on June 22.

So there are the pricing, features, and release dates for the new PlayStation Plus subscription. The new subscription is coming soon, and it will be interesting to see how it competes with Xbox Game Pass.

