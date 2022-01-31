How to connect your PlayStation Network account to Discord

In May of 2021, Sony and Discord announced a new partnership to bring the popular chatting platform to PlayStation consoles. Now, the first part of that integration seems to be underway.

Discord recently revealed that it has started rolling out the first new feature that comes as part of this partnership. The integration lets PlayStation gamers share what games they are playing on Discord, similar to the way the app works with PC games.

At the time of writing this, the feature is being rolled out gradually, so it may not be available to everyone quite yet. Here’s how to set it up when it does make its way to you.

How to connect Discord and PlayStation Network

If you already use Discord regularly, this integration should feel pretty familiar. You’ll link your PlayStation Network account to the app the same way that you link any other account.

Open the Discord app on your computer or mobile device Click the cogwheel next to your name to open Settings (on mobile, click your profile picture) Select the Connections tab on the left Choose the new PlayStation Network icon (or select Add on mobile) and follow the steps to link your account You’ll need to have your PlayStation Network login credentials to complete the process Once signed in, Discord will handle the backend stuff and your accounts will be connected

The option isn’t available for me yet, but Discord says that it is gradually rolling out the feature to everyone. Once you’ve done that, your accounts will be linked together.

Checking the Display on profile page will show your PSN name alongside any other account names when people look at your profile. The Display PlayStation Network as your status option is what allows users to see which PS4 or PS5 game you are playing right there next to your Discord name.

In addition to setting things up on the Discord end of things, you’ll have to make sure your privacy settings are correct in your PlayStation console. You can do that by navigating to the Privacy Settings on your console and changing both PSN Online Status and Now Playing visibility settings to Anyone.

