Can I hide what game I’m playing on Discord?

Discord offers a nice feature that lets your friends keep up with what you’re doing while you’re online. By default, the platform will display things like what games you are playing or if you are listening to music on Spotify. It’s a really nice way to add to the community aspect of Discord by letting you see what all of your friends are up to.

But there might be times when you don’t want everyone on Discord to see what you’re up to. Whether you’re just looking to relax with some games without being bothered or you don’t want your friends to see that you’ve been gaming for two days straight, it’s nice to be able to turn this feature off.

Fortunately, it’s pretty easy to do that. But if you’re unfamiliar with Discord’s settings menus, it can be a little difficult to find the option. No worries, we’ve got you covered.

How to hide your activity on Discord

Discord offers an integration called Rich Presence to game and app developers who want their product to be part of the status update that people see on the platform. Here’s how you disable that feature:

Select the Cog Wheel settings menu in the bottom left of the app Scroll down and click Activity Status on the left side of the Settings menu Where it says “Display current activity as a status message,” toggle the switch to an X

You can also do this from the Discord mobile app by selecting your avatar at the bottom right. Then scroll down until you find Activity Status. Select it and toggle the setting off from that menu.

This will completely hide your activity from friends and other community members on the Discord app. Again, this is a great tool to use when you just want to relax without the potential to be bothered by someone for what you’re doing.

While this will hide what specific activity you are doing while you are online, it won’t hide that fact that you actually are online and signed into the platform. If you’re looking for a way to appear offline in Discord, check out this guide.

