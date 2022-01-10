Can I use the Oculus Quest 2 with Steam games?

Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 is one of the premier consumer brand VR headsets. With a price starting at just $299, this is the headset that will inevitably introduce a lot of people to the world of VR.

And the Quest 2 is a pretty versatile device. The base model was recently upgraded to feature a 128 GB hard drive, as opposed to the original 64 GB. And it’s standalone, which means you don’t need to hook the headset up to any other hardware to enjoy what it has to offer.

But just because the Oculus Quest 2 is a standalone device, doesn’t mean it has to be limited to the capabilities that it has by itself. What about VR games and apps on other platforms. Can the Oculus Quest 2 play VR games that are available on Steam?

Can you play Steam games with the Oculus Quest 2?

Short answer: Yes

Yep, you can play SteamVR games using your Oculus Quest 2. Oculus has a feature, called Air Link, that lets users wirelessly tether their headset to their PC.

And if you don’t like the idea of using the Quest 2 with your computer wirelessly, then you can use the Oculus Quest Link Cable to accomplish the same thing with a wire.

Image: KnowTechie

Once you get your Oculus Quest 2 hooked up to your computer, either via Air Link or the Link Cable, then you are ready to start experiencing what SteamVR has to offer on your Quest 2.

Just remember, your PC will have to have enough power to run the games since you’ll be using it instead of the Oculus Quest 2 to actually run the games.

