Does the Oculus Quest 2 have expandable storage?

Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 was recently fitted with a nice upgrade to the base model. The original Oculus Quest 2 featured a 64 GB hard drive for game and app storage, but now the base model has been upgraded to 128 GB.

There’s also a 256 GB model that you can snag for $100 more, in case you plan on loading the console up with all the games and apps you can find.

But what about expandable storage? Is there any way to upgrade the amount of hard drive space that you have on your Oculus Quest 2 headset?

Can you upgrade the Oculus Quest 2 storage?

Short answer: Nope.

Unfortunately, you can’t add any additional storage to your Oculus Quest 2 headset. What you see is what you get. That’s why it’s important to figure out which version of the headset is best for you before you make your purchase.

The one silver lining in the lack of expandable storage on the Oculus Quest 2 is that the majority of the games that are available now are relatively small. There have been some recent releases that are a little larger, like Resident Evil 4 sitting at 11.5 GB. But most games are a lot smaller in size.

READ MORE: Which Oculus Quest 2 should you buy?

However, that’s definitely going to change as developers start to utilize more of the headset’s capabilities to deliver more impressive games. Eventually, users are going to start running into an issue where they have to constantly delete and reinstall games.

It’ll be interesting to see how Meta handles that issue when it eventually does happen. Maybe the next headset that the company releases will finally have an expandable storage option.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.