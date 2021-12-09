Sony’s upcoming PSVR 2 controller is highlighted in a new patent

Over the last few months, we’ve been slowly getting news trickling in about Sony’s new PSVR 2 headset and controllers. Today, we’re taking a look at a new patent that the company has filed that gives a closer look at the controllers that will go with the new VR device.

Sony recently filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organization with new information and detailed drawings of its upcoming PSVR 2 controllers. We got an early look at the controllers back in March, showcasing the two-piece design and haptic feedback in the triggers.

This new patent filing gives us a better understanding of what we can expect with Sony’s new VR controllers. Of course, we still see the spherical design and ergonomic hand placement, but now we have a good look at the different buttons that will be on each controller.

Image: WIPO

The controllers seemingly have a button placed strategically in each position where gamers’ fingers will rest. Additionally, it looks like the controllers will feature the more classic four-button layout with a joystick for your thumbs.

The drawings in this patent also include several black dots littered around each of the controllers. These dots seem to correlate with the controller’s tracking points. The filing says the controller will use “a plurality of light-emitting units” to track the device’s movement.

This filing definitely gives us a better idea of what to expect from the PSVR 2 controllers when the device is finally released. But we still aren’t any closer to knowing when we could expect Sony’s new VR headset. All we’ve heard so far is that the headset could be released by the 2022 holiday season.

For now, we’ll just have to settle with the slow trickle of teasers that Sony has been giving us.

