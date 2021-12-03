Bask in the glory of this custom ‘dick and balls’ GameCube controller

Yes, you read that correctly. Former Twitch streamer Ludwig, who now streams on YouTube, joined an Among Us tournament with a few friends and ended up winning. His prize was a custom Gamecube controller. And what kind of custom controller did Ludwig want? Dick and balls.

Thanks to a report from Mel Magzine, we learned a little bit about the story of the Dick and Balls controller. As it turns out, the person running the Among Us tournament happened to be 19-year-old Micheal, a hobbyist controller designer. He offered Ludwig, winner of the tournament, a custom-designed controller as a prize.

When asked what kind of controller he wanted, Ludwig quickly responded with “Oh, I want a dick and balls.” Michael says he was a little confused at first, but after following up with a few of Ludwig’s friends, he decided to run with the idea.

The fated dick and balls controller is here. Thanks again to @Design_OOS @ToastyTilapia @CVSmashMods and @riennezelda for all the help making this monster. Hope you like it @LudwigAhgren



(NSFW pics in the thread) pic.twitter.com/nCjskwzAAo — SickNastee (@sicknastweets) November 13, 2021

After weeks of shunning his newly found college duties in favor of creating a Dick and Balls controller, Micheal had to find a designer. Skeptically, he reached out to GameCube controller designer Design Out of Shield, who was excited to take on the hard…I mean difficult, task.

Working with his new partner, the two came up with the final design that we see today. The controller features a nice set of veiny balls as the main attraction. The flesh-colored cord acts as the shaft and the controller’s plug is a dick tip.

Now, I’m not saying that Michael and the group that helped him put this controller together are going to be the next Picasso, but this is truly a work of art. Michael received a request to build a Dick and Balls controller for one of the biggest streamers in the world, and through his hard work and perseverance, he delivered.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: