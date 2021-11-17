Xbox Cloud Gaming is finally available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

It has been a pretty busy week for Microsoft, celebrating 20 years of Xbox with a surprise release of Halo Infinite multiplayer earlier this week. And the surprises continue to come, with the company announcing the release of Xbox Cloud Gaming on consoles.

Announced in a blog post on the Xbox website earlier this week, Microsoft has finally brought its highly anticipated cloud gaming service to the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X|S. Xbox Cloud Gaming lets Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers stream games to their devices, so they can try them out without having to download bulky game files.

The feature has been in an alpha test on consoles for a few weeks now, with members of Xbox’s Alpha Skip-Ahead ring able to test the feature out initially. Now, the feature has been unlocked for everyone, and as long as you have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, you can check out Xbox Cloud Gaming on your console now.

Xbox Cloud Gaming (formerly xCloud) offers a really nice service as part of an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription that will let you play games without having to wait for downloads or bog down your console with massive game files. But, it also gives Xbox One gamers a really cool, additional benefit.

With Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox One, you’ll be able to try out some next-gen exclusive titles, like The Medium and The Rift Breaker through the cloud without having to purchase a next-gen console. And the next-gen games available on Xbox Cloud Gaming will definitely be growing in the future, with Microsoft Flight Simulator already planned to join the service early next year.

I’ve been saying this for a long time, but Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming continue to innovate and expand on the way that gamers experience games. I look for this service to continue to boom in popularity over the next few years, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see other companies follow in Xbox’s footsteps.

