Xbox added 76 more games in its final backwards compatible update

Earlier this week, Microsoft had a presentation to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox. During the celebration, the company announced that it would be adding a new batch of 76 games to its consoles’ backwards compatibility feature.

This new batch of games includes some absolute classics. EA’s ridiculously popular skateboarding game, Skate 2, has made its way to Xbox backwards compatibility as well as Star Wars: Jedi Knight II. For those who love the thrill of horror games, the entire F.E.A.R. franchise has also been added.

Microsoft says that this is the final addition to Xbox backwards compatibility. The last time the company added more games to the consoles’ backwards compatibility was in 2019, which the company also said was the last backward compatible update. It turns out the company wasn’t quite finished.

Image: Microsoft

All 76 of these additional games that have been added will benefit from HDR on the Xbox Series X|S, and any original Xbox games on the list will receive a boost in resolution. The company has also added FPS boost to 11 of the additional titles, bringing their framerate capabilities up to 60 FPS.

Though it looks like this is probably the end of the backwards compatibility expansion for Xbox, that’s probably okay.

Microsoft has been working on this initiative since 2015 and it has given gamers the chance to replay some of the titles that helped them fall in love with gaming. There’s still a lot of fun to be had with Xbox’s list of around 700 backwards compatible titles.

If you want to check out the full list of titles now available through backwards compatibility, check out the full list from Microsoft here.

