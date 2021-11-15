Gucci made a gaudy $10,000 Xbox that will probably sell out instantly

It’s been exactly 20 years since the Xbox was released with Halo: Combat Evolved, and that means it’s time for celebrating. In a surprising twist, one of the brands helping Xbox celebrate is the House of Gucci, which has created a limited edition Xbox Series X for those who can afford it.

The limited run of 100 Xbox Series X consoles will cost a butt-clenching $10,000 each. Yes, ten thousand freaking dollars. I mean, sure, because of scalping, the Xbox Series X is going for almost $1,000 on any third-party marketplace from Amazon to eBay, but c’mon now.

This is a towering monument to greed, even if it does look great. I mean, if you like Gucci’s branding you’ll want this Xbox Series X. The console has been laser-inscribed with a tweaked version of the “original Gucci Rhombi design from the ’30s” which now is a “wordplay of not only Guccio Gucci’s initials but also the gaming phrase ‘Good Game.'”

In the year of the House’s centennial, Gucci and @Xbox come together to celebrate their respective anniversaries by creating 100 numbered Xbox Series X sets. The bundle appears in images by @HYPEBEAST @hypebeast featuring @EmeraldRose and @KojeyRadical. #GucciXbox pic.twitter.com/SkNdUfPSqV — gucci (@gucci) November 12, 2021

The console comes with two wireless Xbox controllers, both with red and blue stripes set on an angle. Those stripes are also found on the suitcase that Gucci has customized to hold the console and its accessories. Yes, an actual suitcase with the Gucci tessellating design was roped into carrying around the customized console and its controllers.

With only 100 customized Xbox Series X consoles, even at $10K each these are gonna sell out quickly. Gucci is selling them through its flagship stores only, available starting on November 17.

Other brands helping Xbox with its 20th Anniversary celebrations include Adidas, which made some Halo-inspired sneakers that you might be able to win through giveaways, and Xbox has a 20th Anniversary Special Edition controller that’s transparent and has Phil Spencer’s signature under the battery door.

