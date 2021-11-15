Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is now available for Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC

The time has finally come. After more than a year of delays and waiting, Halo Infinite has finally made its way to gamers…sort of. The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is available for everyone starting now to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox.

Earlier today, Microsoft held a live-streamed celebration for Xbox’s 20th anniversary. The presentation included a time-machine look into the consoles’ past and the amazing games that have come from them. The company also revealed a bunch of new (old) backward compatible titles.

But enough about all of that. The real celebration today is the launch of the highly anticipated Halo Infinite multiplayer. Halo is a franchise that has become pretty much synonymous with Xbox. Fans of the console likely grew up with the series, and it’s great to finally see it come back.

The game was originally planned to launch on December 8, and that is still mostly the case. What has been launched now is the free-to-play multiplayer aspect of the game. There will still be a full Halo Infinite campaign launched on December 8.

In fact, the company is even calling this early release of the multiplayer a “beta.” But all of your progress will continue after the game’s official release next month. You’ll even get a chance to play the game’s Season 1, Heroes of the Breach.

I don’t know about you guys, but I know exactly what I’m going to be doing for way too long tonight. The Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is available for download on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC today.

I tried to download the game from the Microsoft Store on my PC and it looks like the listing hasn’t been updated yet, but I’ve got my Steam download going now so I’ll be ready to not leave my chair this evening.

