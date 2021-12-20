When does Halo Infinite co-op campaign come out?

After teasing gamers for more than a year, the Halo Infinite campaign was finally released for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 8. Fans of the series were excited when Microsoft surprised us with the release of the game’s free-to-play multiplayer in November, and the campaign launched a couple of weeks later.

The development of Halo Infinite has been complicated, to say the least. The game was originally supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series X|S console, but, like many other games, it saw several delays over the course of the last year.

But now the game’s campaign has finally been released so you can go kill all the grunts you want. Unless you want to play with your friends. Halo Infinite’s campaign was released without the option to play multiplayer co-op. This is definitely something that 343 Industries plans on adding, but when?

When can you play Halo Infinite’s campaign with a friend?

Short answer: May 2022

Unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait until at least May before we’ll be able to play the Halo Infinite campaign with our friends. 343 actually addressed this before the game even launched, saying that the co-op campaign would be coming in Season 2 in the spring.

But this release date is still up in the air. The company said that May 2022 is the “goal” for the co-op campaign, but that it “can’t commit to any hard dates.”

Hopefully, the company can keep on track and avoid any speed bumps that could come with the co-op campaign, because Halo’s stories have always been better when you’re playing alongside your friends.

