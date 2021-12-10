The Halo TV series has me the most hyped of all the Game Awards announcements

Earlier this week, the 2021 Game Awards took place in Los Angeles, California. In addition to celebrating the best games and gaming content from the year, the show was filled with announcements for new content. I skimmed through the event, but the thing that caught my attention was the new trailer for the Halo television series.

During last night’s award ceremony, we got a brand new sneak peek at the highly anticipated Halo TV series coming to Paramount+ sometime in 2022. We previously got a much shorter look at the upcoming series during last month’s Xbox celebration, but this week’s trailer gave us a closer look.

The new trailer makes the upcoming Halo series look absolutely epic. We start out with a flyover of the show’s beautiful world and massive infrastructure. We also got a look at the bustling nature of the Halo marines as they rush to clear out a hanger.

But the part that really gave me chills was finally seeing Master Chief, John-117, doing his superhero landing in the sand leading directly into that iconic music that I used to hum in the school hallways (that probably explains all the strange looks I got throughout middle school.)

I’m a massive fan of the original Halo trilogy. Those games shaped my love for video games and I remember spending countless hours running co-op campaigns and messing around with my friends in multiplayer before I even had access to online gaming.

With the initial success of Halo Infinite, which was fully released just a few days ago, it is a really good time to be a Halo fan. Infinite will continue to grow and evolve over the next months and we finally have the Halo TV series to look forward to next year.

With everything going on in the world, now’s a better time than ever to dive into Halo and experience the amazing franchise that debuted more than 20 years ago.

