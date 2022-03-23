Halo TV series: how to watch, release date, cast, and everything else to know

Gamers around the world have been waiting for months to see the upcoming Halo TV series. There have been rumblings of a TV show based on the famed Xbox franchise for years. After a tumultuous developmental cycle, the show is finally making its way to TV screens.

Fans of the series were split over a recent revelation surrounding the series. The show’s creators revealed in an interview with IGN a few weeks ago that Master Chief, the Halo franchise’s main character, will be revealing his face for the first time in the show.

Master Chief has notoriously kept his mask on throughout the entirety of the Halo franchise, never revealing his true identity. However, the show’s creators also told Variety that the Halo games themselves played no role in the creation of the TV series.

Instead, the creators looked more at the characters and setting of the Halo world to draw their inspiration. The series will be set in the alternate Silver Timeline, which will give the showrunners complete freedom over the direction the story takes.

With the Halo TV series release date right around the corner, there are a lot of questions. Who has been cast in the show? Where can you go to stream it? We’ve got all the answers to those questions right here in one place for you. So let’s get started.

Watch the Halo TV series trailers here

Back in December, we got an in-depth look at the series through its first official trailer. The trailer itself doesn’t reveal too many details about the upcoming series. Instead, it gave viewers a look at the grand scale and epic nature of the Halo setting.

Check out the first-look trailer below:

Then, a few months later and just a few weeks ahead of the series’ release, the show’s creators gave us another look. The latest trailer gives a little more insight into the characters and story that we have to look forward to.

Check out the second Halo TV series trailer here:

And now for the question we’ve all been waiting for: When is the Halo TV series coming out? Fortunately, the wait is almost over.

The Halo TV series will premiere on March 24, 2022, at 3 A.M. ET. The show’s first season will include nine episodes which will release at the same time every Thursday.

Unfortunately, the show’s creators aren’t treating the Halo TV series like a Netflix release where all of the season’s episodes come out at once.

You will have to treat this show like old-school television where you’ll have to wait each week before you can see the next episode.

Where to watch the Halo TV series

And now on to where you can find the Halo TV series. During the hectic developmental cycle, there were a lot of questions surrounding where the show would end up. After everything finally came together, the show settled with a deal to stream exclusively on the Paramount Plus streaming service.

You will have to pay for a subscription to Paramount Plus if you want to watch the entire show. The platform offers a $4.99 ad-support subscription or a $9.99 option for ad-free watching.

You can sign up for a seven-day free trial on the platform’s website. Also, if you are a T-Mobile customer, you can get Paramount Plus for free for a full year. Just head over to the T-Mobile website to activate your free subscription.

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus is not yet available to everyone in the world. The service is currently only available in the United States, Canada, and Australia, as well as certain Nordic and Latin American countries.

If you live in a region where Paramount Plus is not yet available, there is a workaround that you can utilize to watch the show. You can use a VPN like NordVPN to access Paramount Plus from wherever you are.

Halo TV series cast

The trailers that have come out for the series so far have given us minimal looks at the cast of the series. But we do know that Pablo Schreiber takes on the role of Master Chief, and IMDB has published a list of the top cast members for the first season of the series. Here they are:

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief

Natascha McElhone as Dr. Catherine Halsey

Jen Taylor as Cortana

Yerin Ha as Quan Ah

Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066

Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky

Ryan McParland as Adun

Sarah Ridgeway as John’s Mother Natasha Culzac as Riz-028

Olive Gray as Dr. Miranda Keyes

Bentley Kalu as Vannak-134

Kate Kennedy as Kai-125

Charlie Murphy as Makee

Danny Sapani as Captain Jacob Keyes

Casper Knopf as Young John

Julian Bleach as Mercy

Tylan Bailey as Kessler

We’re excited for the new Halo TV series

As a gamer who grew up on the Halo video games, I, personally, can’t wait to see what the show has to offer. I think it will be very interesting to view the Halo world from a different sort of perspective than the ones we are used to from the games.

Of course, there will be plenty of die-hard Halo fans that the show will never be able to please. And with the history of video games in cinema and television, I can understand why people will be skeptical about the Halo TV series.

However, as someone who plans to watch the series from a neutral standpoint, understanding that the show and the games can exist as two completely separate entities, I can’t wait to see what the new Halo TV series is all about.

