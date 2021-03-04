Paramount+ is now available in the US – here’s what to know about the new streaming service

CBS All Access is no more, instead, the service has been rebranded to Paramount+, gaining some new content in the process. It costs $10 a month if you don’t want to be burdened by adverts, or $6 if you’re cool with paying for ads.

The existing mix of live news, sports, and on-demand shows and movies from the previous service is all there, from content from ViacomCBS’ stable of brands like CBS, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network, as well as Paramount Pictures, its movie studio. The only thing that’s associated with the Paramount name that won’t be on the service? Yellowstone, which is exclusively streaming on rival Peacock.

You’ll get everything from the Star Trek universe, a revival of the ’90s favorite Frasier, a CGI-refresh of the Nickelodeon favorite Rugrats, and a whole bunch of new content using the characters and storylines from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Those new content offerings join over 30,000 episodes and 2,500 movies, with a total of 36 original series launching this year. New movies from Paramount Pictures will stream about six weeks after their theatrical debuts, including Mission: Impossible 7 in January, and A Quiet Place Part II in November.

With the streaming wars getting ever more crowded, Paramount is betting that its deep content library will be a draw away from other services. That also includes live NFL games, even on the base $6 tier. Subscribers to the ad-free tier at $10 can also watch streams of CBS Network’s local channels.

Paramount+ will be available on every device that CBS All Access supported:

Apple TV

iPhone and iPad

Android TV

Android phone and tablet

Chromecast

Amazon Fire TV

Portal TV PlayStation 4

Samsung TV

Vizio TV

LG TV

Roku

Xbox

Xfinity Flex

For the month of March, you can use code MOUNTAIN to extend the one-week trial to a full month. Starting on April 1, the free trial will go back to one week.

