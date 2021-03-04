Fast Laughs is Netflix’s take on TikTok and it is now available on iOS

TikTok has been a dominating force. Not only in the world of social apps, but people are spending so much time on the platform that streaming services like Netflix are feeling the effects.

Now, in an effort to keep more people engaged with the streaming service, Netflix has released Fast Laughs for iOS. Currently, it is only available in “select countries,” but the company has plans for a wider rollout in the future, plus plans for the Android app.

Fast Laughs lives inside the Netflix app, and can be accessed from the bottom navigation. After updating the Netflix app, we found we did have access to the feature here in the US.

Basically, Netflix is using this to promote short clips from shows like Big Mouth, and stand-up specials like Ali Wong and Jerry Seinfeld. If you watch a clip and enjoy it, you can “LOL” it, add it to your watch list, or start playing the show right away.

While it is an interesting feature, time will tell if it can actually pull people away from TikTok, as, from personal experience with the feature, it still feels very much like a way to browse Netflix, even if it is in a more convenient way.

