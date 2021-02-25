Entertainment
CBS All Access is becoming Paramount+ – here’s everything you need to know
More shows and originals will come with the new streaming service.
Earlier this year, ViacomCBS announced that its streaming service, CBS All Access, would become Paramount+. Alongside this news, it was revealed that the rebranding would bring more shows and movies to the streaming service.
During a recent investor presentation, ViacomCBS detailed more of the transition, including more information on content and pricing. According to Engadget, this includes a “mountain of new content.”
What constitutes a mountain? Apparently, it’s 30,000+ TV episodes, 2,500+ movies, and over 1,000 sporting events. Paramount+ will also have some theatrical releases on the platform within 45 days of their release. This includes A Quiet Place Part II and Mission: Impossible 7. Others will come to the streaming service 90 days after release.
Paramount+ will also get a new Beavis & Butthead movie, a new Rugrats show, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.
As far as price goes, Paramount+ will offer an ad-supported tier for $5 a month, with a premium, ad-free plan priced at $10 a month. The premium tier will also include more live sports, news, and more, according to Engadget.
Paramount+ will launch in the US on March 4, 2021, but only the premium tier will be available at launch. The ad-support tier isn’t expected until June of this year. Canadian users will get the re-brand at the same time. Latin America will see the service on March 4, 2021, as well, with the Nordics getting it on March 25, 2021; and Australia in mid-2021.
