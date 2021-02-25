CBS All Access is becoming Paramount+ – here’s everything you need to know

Earlier this year, ViacomCBS announced that its streaming service, CBS All Access, would become Paramount+. Alongside this news, it was revealed that the rebranding would bring more shows and movies to the streaming service.

During a recent investor presentation, ViacomCBS detailed more of the transition, including more information on content and pricing. According to Engadget, this includes a “mountain of new content.”

What constitutes a mountain? Apparently, it’s 30,000+ TV episodes, 2,500+ movies, and over 1,000 sporting events. Paramount+ will also have some theatrical releases on the platform within 45 days of their release. This includes A Quiet Place Part II and Mission: Impossible 7. Others will come to the streaming service 90 days after release.

Paramount+ will also get a new Beavis & Butthead movie, a new Rugrats show, Star Trek: Prodigy, and more.

As far as price goes, Paramount+ will offer an ad-supported tier for $5 a month, with a premium, ad-free plan priced at $10 a month. The premium tier will also include more live sports, news, and more, according to Engadget.

Paramount+ will launch in the US on March 4, 2021, but only the premium tier will be available at launch. The ad-support tier isn’t expected until June of this year. Canadian users will get the re-brand at the same time. Latin America will see the service on March 4, 2021, as well, with the Nordics getting it on March 25, 2021; and Australia in mid-2021.

