Rejoice, HBO Max is finally coming to Roku

HBO Max is one of the newest streaming services to grace viewers’ screens, but its release was a bit confusing due to people not knowing where they could stream the service.

Options were limited and for people that use Roku for streaming, it was a bummer to learn that, on launch, HBO Max wasn’t available. Now, that is finally, changing with HBO Max getting an official app through Roku.

Announced this week, Roku will see an HBO Max app today, December 17. According to Variety, “Roku users who have already subscribed to HBO through Roku will have the existing HBO app on their devices automatically updated to the HBO Max app, and they will be able to log in using their existing HBO credentials.”

This is honestly perfect timing, as HBO Max is slated to get a bunch of new content in 2021, thanks to a new deal that will see all of Warner Bros.’ new movies being available on the streaming platform alongside theatrical releases.

HBO Max on Roku will also allow users to pay for the service through Roku Pay, helping keep everything bundled nicely.

