Netflix now gives parents a rundown of what their kids are watching

Hey parents, there’s a new tool coming to Netflix that gives you an idea of what your children are watching. It’s called the Kids Activity Report, and it shows things like the type of content your kids are spending the most time on, who their favorite character is, and because it’s Netflix, recommendations for new shows based on their viewing habits.

The new report is currently in a test phase, with some customers with kids profiles enabled getting an email to let them opt-in. Along with all of the other metrics, the report comes with a joke of the day, prepared questions to ask your kids about their favorite shows and characters, and even some relevant coloring pages to print out for them. That’s pretty darn cool, giving parents all the information they need to make informed decisions over screen time, and also giving a way to connect with their kids over Netflix programming.

It’s landing just in time for holiday gift shopping too, which makes it all the more relevant. Sure, you might have an inkling of your kids’ favorites, but now you’ll get all the information you need to understand why, and even ask further questions so you don’t just buy the first thing with that character’s face on it.

Netflix is also bringing a new Family Profile to the service, which changes the algorithm to pick from content designated as family-friendly. Great for watching things together that will encompass your preferences, as well as those of your kids’. Movies up to a PG-13 rating and TV shows up to a TV-14 rating are included in the choices, making it easier to find something that won’t have questionable content.

A global test for the Family Profiles is rolling out today, while the kids activity report is coming to select markets as part of a test.

