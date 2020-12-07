Connect with us

Peacock and YouTube are streaming 22 James Bond movies for free

Did someone say free?

If you’re like me and like free stuff, then you’re going to want to head over to YouTube and Peacock because right now they’re streaming 22 James Bond movies for the big fat price of nothing. The only kicker is that they’re slathered up with ads. But hey, free is free.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to switch between YouTube and Peacock to watch all of the Bond movies. YouTube has 20 of them, while Peacock only has 12. And not every Bond movie is available in this offering. So if you’re looking to watch Skyfall or Spectre, you’ll have to cough up the cash to rent them on your own.

Here are the James Bond movies available for free

If you are a James Bond fan, you’re in luck.

YouTube

  • Dr. No
  • From Russia with Love
  • Goldfinger
  • Thunderball
  • You Only Live Twice
  • On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
  • Diamonds Are Forever
  • Never Say Never Again
  • Live and Let Die
  • The Man with the Golden Gun
  • The Spy who Loved Me
  • Moonraker
  • For Your Eyes Only
  • Octopussy
  • A View to a Kill
  • The Living Daylights
  • License to Kill
  • GoldenEye
  • Tomorrow Never Dies
  • The World is Not Enough

Peacock

  • From Russia with Love
  • Goldfinger
  • You Only Live Twice
  • Diamonds Are Forever
  • The Man with the Golden Gun
  • Octopussy
  • License to Kill
  • GoldenEye
  • Tomorrow Never Dies
  • The World is Not Enough
  • Casino Royale
  • Quantum of Solace

Additionally, most of these movies can also be found on Hulu and Amazon Prime, but keep in mind; these are services you’ll have to subscribe to, which means you’ll have to pay. So if you prefer to watch these for free, YouTube and Peacock are your best best. Just remember, you’ll see ads if you watch it on either of these platforms.

