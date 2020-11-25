YouTube has suspended and demonetized One America News Network

YouTube has started to crack down on misinformation on the platform. The latest channel to feel the effects of this is the popular One America News Network. If this network sounds familiar to you, it’s because it’s a favorite of Donald Trump. With Fox News changing its tune recently, Trump now recommends channels like OANN and Newsmax, outlets that constantly have content flagged for misinformation.

Axios has confirmed the suspension and demonetization, with the suspension lasting one week. While OANN has been criticized for plenty of misinformation around the election and COVID-19, the straw that broke the camel’s back was a video promoting a fake COVID-19 cure. The video has, thankfully, been removed.

OANN has been removed from the YouTube Partner Program over the strike, meaning that it will have to reapply if it wants to monetize its content again.

Axios reports that this is OANN‘s first strike, but “it has violated the platform’s COVID-19 misinformation policy before, meaning it gets no more warnings if it breaks the rules again — just additional strikes.”

YouTube is but one of the big internet platforms that are taking additional action against accounts spreading lies and purposely misleading information. Twitter is rolling out a new feature that discourages users from liking flagged posts and Facebook removed a bunch of Trump’s ads prior to the election, but it still seems to be taking more of a backseat to everything going on.

What do you think? Glad to see YouTube taking these steps? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: