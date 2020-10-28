Facebook removed a bunch of Donald Trump’s ads that declared “election day is today”

Facebook has been trying to figure out how to deal with election day drama and misleading ads, and now, the website has removed four sets of ads from the Trump campaign. These ads featured statements like “vote today” and “election day is today.”

While the “vote today” ads are not violating any current advertising policies, the ones stating that “election day is today” is just plain false. Election day is November 3, as it has always been.

At this time, Facebook has not directly stated why the ads were removed, but we can assume it deals not only with the false information, but that yesterday marked the first day in which Facebook would stop accepting new political ads ahead of the election.

According to Business Insider and through data provided by Facebook’s Ad Library, the ads were seen by over 714,000 Facebook users and there were over 250 different versions of these ads published. According to the information, most of these ads were targeted to people in Arizona, Florida, and Georgia.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has had ads removed from social platforms. In fact, just last week, Facebook removed close to 50 ads from Trump’s campaign. Those ads stated that “your vote has not been counted,” hoping to further cause fear among voters in arguably one of the most important elections of our lifetime.

