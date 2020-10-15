Twitter joins Facebook by banning Holocaust denial content

It’s 2020 and sadly we’re still fighting against ignorance and hate. Not just over current issues, but in regards to our past, as well. Now, Twitter is joining Facebook by banning Holocaust denial posts on the platform. The news comes from a recent Bloomberg report.

A Twitter spokesperson tells Bloomberg, “We strongly condemn antisemitism, and hateful conduct has absolutely no place on our service.” Current Twitter policies do not directly state that this type of speech is not allowed on the platform, but the spokesperson goes on to say that “attempts to deny or diminish” would not be allowed on the platform and is subject to removal, based on current policies in place.

The policy the Twitter spokesperson is citing is the ‘glorification of violence’ policy, which states that Twitter can remove content “that glorifies or praises historical acts of violence and genocide.”

Twitter joins Facebook in this stance, which earlier this week stated that it would be removing Holocaust denial content from the platform. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg noted in a Facebook post that, “We’ve long taken down posts that praise hate crimes or mass murder, including the Holocaust. But with rising anti-Semitism, we’re expanding our policy to prohibit any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust as well.”

Overall, it’s good to see these platforms taking action, but you really have to wonder – what took so long?

What do you think? Are you surprised that it has taken this long for social platforms to remove this type of content? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: