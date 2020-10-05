If you’re on Twitter, don’t wish death upon Donald Trump

So, if you’re reading this, you’ve almost certainly aware of the fact that Donald Trump has COVID-19. It was reported at the end of last week and the internet quickly started sharing the viral story. While some people laughed at the news and others wished him a speedy recovery, some people went on social platforms like Twitter to openly wish for his death.

While there is certainly an interesting discussion there about empathy and if people that show no empathy deserve it, that’s for another, non-tech blog. Today, we’re talking about social media and the rules sites like Twitter enact when it comes to wishing for the death of someone.

Basically, it comes down to rules that Twitter has had in place since April. Ironically enough, these updated rules have come about, in part, due to Trump’s tweets and the social media landscape that he has helped create. Twitter tells Motherboard that tweets that openly wish for the death of Trump will “have to be removed” and that they fall under the “abusive behavior” rules that are outlined in the link above. Users that tweet death wishes may have their accounts put into a read-only mode, as well.

In a statement, Twitter notes that “[c]ontent that wishes, hopes or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against an individual is against our rules.”

Interestingly enough, Twitter’s stance differs from Facebook, which seems to be more open to the idea of death wishes, at least in terms of public figures and to a certain extent. Facebook says it’s cool to wish death on Trump, just make sure you don’t tag him.

What do you think? Do you feel platforms like Twitter and Facebook have been consistent when it comes to things like this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: