In a 197 IQ play, Trump’s campaign website was briefly hacked with a cryptocurrency scam

Earlier this month, Donald Trump claimed that “nobody gets hacked” and that to get hacked, you need someone with a “197 IQ” and “about 15% of your password.” Well, looks like a group of crypto scammers must have met those qualifications, as Donald Trump’s campaign website was briefly hacked.

First noted by Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler on Twitter and reported by TechCrunch, the hack took place yesterday, around 7pm EST. Using fake FBI branding and wording, the hacked pages (only certain links on the website went to the hacked pages) noted that the site was seized and that “the world has had enough of the fake-news spreaded (sic) daily by president donald j trump.”

You can read the hacked website page in its entirety below.

It goes on to talk about how they had hacked multiple devices of Trump and his relatives. There is, however, no proof of this. After a few more sentences about classified information and the origin of the coronavirus, the hackers asked people if they wanted to know the truth by sharing the data they had uncovered. This, according to the hackers, would be decided by a poll, of sorts. Basically, they provided two crypto wallets. Donating to one would be a vote for ‘yes’, while a donation to the other would be towards ‘no.’

It only took a couple of minutes for the hack to be identified and secured. After that, the website went back to normal. The hack, and subsequent fix, was confirmed by Tim Murtaugh, the campaign communications director.

At this time, there is no indication that this was state-sponsored or where the hack originated.

