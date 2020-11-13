YouTube canceled Rewind this year because nobody wants to replay 2020

If you’ve been looking forward to seeing YouTube Rewind 2020, you’ll have to continue waiting. The company has made the decision to hit pause on Rewind this year, citing how “2020 has been different.” I’d say that’s an understatement.

Nice way to whitewash the dumpster fire that 2020 has been, without mentioning the pandemic, or the record-setting hurricane season, or murder hornets, or Australia being on fire, or the heatwaves, or California burning, or tornado season, or the election or…you get the idea. It also means that the creators that make YouTube, well, YouTube, aren’t getting a shout-out except for the announcement tweet.

Nice Team YouTube, you get away without making what might have been the most-disliked Rewind video ever (yes, it could have beaten 2018’s effort), while even taking a light-hearted jab at yourself for that 2018 video.

With the pandemic keeping many people at home since the start of the year, viewership for YouTube has been reaping the benefits. It would have been a nice touch to have a Rewind, highlighting the actual good that the platform has done, even if social distancing would mean they couldn’t do the same format as prior years.

Will YouTube Rewind hit play again in 2021? Who knows at this stage, with the end of the pandemic still out of sight. Maybe YouTube will decide that it’s another thing to join the Google Graveyard.

