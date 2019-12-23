This YouTuber created a flying robovac and maybe this is actually how the robot uprising starts

Much like my favorite robot Claptrap who’s main enemy is the devious staircase, robotic vacuums are also thwarted by the humble stair. Unless you’re a Kevin household, who can live in the lap of luxury and afford not one, but two robovacs, then some of your weekend cleaning regimen requires you lug the thing up and down the stairs. Who serves who again?

Luckily, there are mad scientists and YouTubers out there looking to solve life’s problems – like vacuuming.

Watch Peter Sripol create a flying robovac

While Jared hides in fear of the inevitable robot uprising, the rest of us can set back and watch the video above showing how it works. Now, let’s just get this out of the way, this is not practical, but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t a fun watch or a (very) early look at what might be in store for the humble robovac of the future.

For one, the thrust needed to lift this robovac just makes a complete mess and will spread dust and other debris all around, essentially negating the entire purpose of said vacuum. Also, this version has to be flown manually which also sort of defeats the whole “robotic vacuum” angle.

But, if this video has shown me anything it’s that it is a hit at parties and I need more friends.

What do you think? Does this make you want a flying robotic vacuum of your own? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

