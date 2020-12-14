HBO Max has added a whopping 4 million subscribers since September

John Stankey, the CEO of AT&T, spoke at the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference, where he revealed that HBO Max added four million new activations since September 30th. HBO Max went from 8.6 million active users at the end of September to 12.6 million users in about two months.

All that as HBO prepares for the premiere of the new Wonder Woman film. Then there is the announcement from Warner Bros that they plan to release their entire 2021 slate of movies on HBO Max in 2021.

In his speech, Stankey credited the influx of new subscribers to original content and new shows such as HBO’s Undoing and The Flight Attendant.

Stankey also defended Warner Bros’ decision to put all of its 2021 content on HBO Max while also putting them in theaters worldwide. He described the decision as a “win-win-win” for everyone. And by everyone, he explained that it is a win for the company, the consumers, and its partners.

Furthermore, Stankey said that considering the coronavirus pandemic, the consumer’s psyche, and the current market trends, the decision is justified. He also said that it wouldn’t make any sense to license those films to other streaming services.

Some Warner Bros films that will hit HBO Max in 2021 include Space Jam: A New Legacy, Godzilla vs. Kong, Dune, and Matrix 4.

However, this decision to bring all 2021 Warner Bros films exclusively to HBO Max got its share of criticism. One of the most vocal critics was Christopher Nolan. In a statement to the Hollywood Press, the acclaimed moviemaker first called HBO Max “the worst streaming service,” and then he said that the decision doesn’t make any economic sense.

Even though HBO Max started rather slowly, at least when compared to Disney+ that managed to win over 75 million subscribers globally, Stankey believes that they are well on the path to reach 70 to 90 million subscribers globally and 50 million domestically.

