In just one year, Disney+ has gained over 73 million subscribers

Disney+ is absolutely killing it. Since the streaming app’s launch back in November of 2019, the company says the streaming service has gained over 73 million subscribers. 73.7 million subscribers, to be exact. Back in September, that number was 57.5 million subscribers, so we’re seeing a jump of 16.2 million new users. That’s insane.

These numbers came to light during the company’s earnings call on Thursday, November 11. On top of 73 million subscribers, when combined with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, that number jumps up to 120 million subscribers. Now, this number applies to users who signed up for these other Disney-owned streaming services through Apple TV.

So what’s the deal with Disney+? What makes them so good? Well, for starters, they have a ton of content to choose from. Whether it’s old Disney classics, the entire Star Wars catalog, and not to mention, a ton of Marvel movies – there’s a little something for everyone. From what I hear, The Mandalorian is must-watch TV.

The streaming service costs $6.99 a month (or $69.99 for an annual subscription), so it’s no wonder why people are flocking to the service. To compare, the cheapest monthly subscription to Netflix is $8.99. And those prices keep going up. With that said, I should probably give this whole Disney+ thing a try.

